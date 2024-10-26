<i>Social Savvy Class 101</i> Actor Kim Woo Seok Confirms Dating Co-Star Kang Na Eon. Agency Issues Statement

Kim Woo Seok And Kang Na Eon are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming drama Social Savvy Class 101 (also known as Zero Period is the Insider's Time). Ahead of its premiere, reports claiming that the duo is in a romantic relationship surfaced online on Friday. Soon after, Kim Woo Seok's agency Blitzway Studio confirmed the news by releasing a statement that read, "We have confirmed that Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon have cautiously developed a romantic relationship after completing filming together," reported Pinkvilla. The agency also thanked the fans for their support and asked them to root for the couple. “We would appreciate it if you could watch over them with affection," the statement added.

The upcoming web drama Social Savvy Class 101 will feature Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon in lead roles. Kim Woo Seok will portray Kang Woo Bin, a well-known idol trainee. He has a dark secret that no one should ever know, hidden behind the curtains of his fame.

Kang Na Eon will play the part of Kim Ji Eun, a student at Kang Woo Bin's high school. She is simply one of many faces at school because she is an outsider, yet she aspires to be the centre of attention. The chance arises when she takes over as manager of Insider's Time, an anonymous community app that contains the secrets of the entire school.

Apart from being an actor, Kim Woo Seok is also a singer and a songwriter. He debuted as a member of the boy band Up10tion in 2015. The singer-actor rose to prominence in 2019 after finishing second on Produce X 101, which made him a member of X1.

Kang Na Eon made her acting debut in the TV series Blind in 2022. She is best known for her performances in shows like Crash Course in Romance and Pyramid Game.