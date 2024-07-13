So, This Happened: Roger Federer Reacts To His Resemblance With Arbaaz Khan - 'Hope To Meet Him'

Arbaaz Khan(L), Roger Federer (R). (courtesy: primevideoin)

Seems like we just chanced upon a viral-worthy moment. So, this happened - tennis legend Roger Federer just reacted to his resemblance with Hindi film actor Arbaaz Khan. Prime Video India's official Instagram handle shared a post titled 'Roger Federer reacts to his resemblance with Arbaaz Khan.' In the clip, Roger Federer is asked about his resemblance with Arbaaz. The Swiss maestro's reply was this, "So funny enough. Social media is a wild place and I come across a lot of things and I've seen actually a picture of me and Arbaaz Khan. You know, the lookalike, doppelganger situation. So people on social media how they find these things and meld them together and they pop up time and again. So good to see and hope to meet him one day."

Prime Video India shared the video on Instagram and the caption on it read, "Roger Federer talking about Arbaaz Khan was not on our 2024 Bingo card. #FedererOnPrime, Watch Now." ICYDK, a documentary showcasing sporting legend Roger Federer's final days before his retirement has been streaming on Prime Video. Titled Federer: Twelve Final Days, it has been directed by Asif Kapadia.

Check out the video here:

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.