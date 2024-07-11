In Roger Federer vs Zendaya's Viral Ad, Please Don't Make Us Choose

A still from the viral advert. (courtesy: luxurylaw)

In the multiverse of tennis legend Roger Federer and Hollywood star Zendaya, expect nothing ordinary. So, here is what happened - Roger Federer and Zendaya united for an advert of an athletic shoe and performance sportswear company and simply put, they served on the court in a game of 'air tennis.' Zendaya's stylist Law Roach shared the video of the ad and he wrote in the caption, "And then THIS happened..... Zendaya vs Roger." The video is a fun take on Zendaya's latest release Challengers, in which she starred as a tennis player.

Needless to say, the Internet was super thrilled. "She definitely won that one," commented a user. "Welcome back, Tashi Duncan," wrote another user referring to the name of Zendaya's character in Challengers. Another comment read, "Zendaya was playing for her life." Another Instagram user added, "The collab we didn't know we needed." Another one added, "Obsessed."

Check out the viral video here:

In Challengers, Zendaya played a tennis prodigy who retires after an injury. She later helps her husband (Mike Faist) prepare for an important match against (Josh O'Connor) who, awkwardly enough, is both her ex-lover and his former best friend.

Zendaya, best-known for her performances in films like Dune, The Greatest Showman, Malcolm And Marie, Frenemies and Zapped, is a former Disney star and a singer. Her breakout role was in Euphoria, where she played a teenager battling drug addiction. For her role in Euphoria, Zendaya has won two Emmy Awards for Best Actress. She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time). She also won a Golden Globe Award for the teenage drama series last year.