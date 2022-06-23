'So Stunning': Nora Fatehi Gets A Shoutout From Victoria Beckham

Nora Fatehi(L) and Victoria Beckham(R). (courtesy: victoriabeckham) (courtesy: norafatehi)

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi recently treated her Insta family to her stunning pictures in an orange bodycon dress. The dress was from the shelves of Victoria Beckham, and soon after Nora shared the images, the singer-turned-fashion designer shared the post on her Instagram stories and called her "stunning". Sharing her post, Victoria wrote, "So stunning in VB body". Nora Fatehi wore the dress for an appearance on the reality-based dance show Dance Deewane Juniours, where she is a judge. She accessorised her dress with dangling earrings and styled her hair into a sleeked long braid. She completed her look with matching heels and bold red lipstick. Sharing the post, Nora captioned it as "No one on the corner have swagga like us..".

Here have a look at Victoria Beckham's post:

Check out Nora Fatehi's post below:

Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance show Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Lately, she debuted as a director with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She collaborated with Zach Knight for the track.

On the movie front, Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then appeared in several popular songs such as Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (Marjaavaan), Kamariya (Stree), Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate 2) and many more. She has also starred in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.