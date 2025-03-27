<i>Snow White</i>: "Her Actions Clearly Hurt," Producer's Son Blames Rachel Zegler For The Film's Poor Performance

Snow White, Disney's live-action remake of the original, has opened to poor reviews. The film, led by Rachel Zegler, premiered on March 21, 2025.

Now, Jonah Platt, son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, has criticised Rachel for the film's disappointing box office performance.

It all started when Rachel Zegler posted a “free Palestine” comment on X last year, reported Variety.

She shared the post while expressing her gratitude to fans for watching the Snow White trailer.

At that time in August, Disney allegedly requested Marc Platt to fly to New York City. The company wanted Rachel to delete the comment.

After Snow White's release, a user on Instagram slammed Marc Platt, calling out his action of “reprimanding” Rachel Zegler.

Addressing Jonah Platt, the user wrote, “Your dad flew to NYC to reprimand a young actress? Any words on this? Because that's creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech, no? Shame on your father."

Jonah Platt reacted to the accusation in a now-deleted lengthy note.

He said, “You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”

He added, “This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film's box office. Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

A fan page posted the comment on X.

Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, also features Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.