SNL Issues Apology After Aimee Lou Wood Calls Her Impersonation On The Show "Mean And Unfunny"

After Aimee Lou Wood publicly slammed Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Sarah Sherman for a "mean and unfunny" impression of her character, the actress has now revealed that the show has issued an apology.

Taking to Instagram, Wood shared her thoughts on the sketch, calling out the late-night comedy show for portraying her in an unkind light.

In the recent episode of SNL, the sketch titled The White POTUS featured a parody of the upcoming Thailand-based third season of The White Lotus. The skit took jabs at the Trump family while also mocking Wood's character Chelsea, played by Sherman, wearing exaggerated buck teeth.

This portrayal came shortly after Wood had spoken out about her frustration with constant commentary about her teeth.

"But whilst in honest mode - I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," she wrote in an Instagram Story, addressing the impression while also referencing her earlier comments about feeling unattractive."

Continuing her critique, the Sex Education star added on Sunday, "At least get the accent right seriously, I respect accuracy even if it's mean."

She wrapped up her statement by differentiating her experiences with two major networks: "@hbo - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone. @nbcsnl - mean," wrote Wood.

Following her statements, Wood said she has received an overwhelming number of supportive messages from fans. Amid the growing backlash, SNL appears to have responded.

"I've had apologies from SNL," she concluded in an Instagram story update.

Aimee Lou Wood portrays the character Chelsea in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3.