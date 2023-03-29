Sneha Reddy's Vacation Video Is Too Good To Miss. Husband Allu Arjun Is Obviously In It

Still from a video shared by Sneha Reddy. (courtesy: allusnehareddy)

Superstar Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's vacation video might just be the antidote to your mid-week blues. The superstar's wife, in her latest Instagram post, dropped a video capturing some precious moments from their holiday diaries. In the video, which spans over a few seconds, Sneha Reddy gives her social media family a glimpse into the picturesque location, sumptuous sea-food, and wholesome company, that the couple is currently enjoying. Bonus is of course a beautiful frame capturing the Pushpa star with his wife. Allu Arjun looks dapper in a vibrant printed shirt while Sneha shines in an evening dress. Take a look at the post here.

A couple of weeks back, Allu Arjun celebrated his anniversary by sharing an adorable picture of his wife and himself with their fans. Sharing the selfie, the actor wrote, “Happy Anniversary Cutieee,” with a bunch of heart emojis. In the image, Allu Arjun and Sneha are dressed in their casual best and are all smiles for the camera. Fans of the duo flooded the comments section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages.

Sneha Reddy reshared Allu Arjun's post on Instagram Stories and added a heart GIF.

A few days back, Allu Arjun, who is also a doting father to his daughter Arha, was amazed at seeing Arha practicing Yoga. The image was posted by Sneha Reddy in which we can see Arha practicing yoga while Allu Arjun is sitting on a sofa next to her in their backyard. Arha is seen practicing a posture where her feet touch the back of her head as she is bent backward on the mat. Allu stares at her in disbelief with his palm resting on his head. Captioning the picture, Sneha Reddy wrote, "Good Morning."

On Tuesday Allu Arjun shared a note on completing 20 years in the film industry. Allu Arjun, who made his debut in the 2003 film Gangotri wrote in his social media post, “Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers, and fans. Gratitude forever.”

Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. On the work front, Allu will be next seen in Pushpa 2.