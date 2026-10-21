Smriti Irani, Ektaa Kapoor Bid Farewell To <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i>

Producer Ektaa Kapoor and actor-politician Smriti Irani's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has come to an end. A sequel to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the drama aired for 450 episodes.



In separate Instagram posts, Ektaa and Smriti reflected on the experience of shooting the drama.



Smriti called revisiting the show “a roller coaster of emotions.”



Ektaa said that she had originally planned a shorter run this time around, but Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 ended up being on air for longer than she had originally thought of.



Ektaa Kapoor On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2



In an Instagram video, Ektaa shared glimpses of scenes from both seasons of her show. The clip features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, along with appearances from other actors.



Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Ektaa said that some goodbyes are tough, but the show had made her who she was.



“Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever. It's made me who I am. It's time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps,” she wrote.



The producer ended the note by signing off, “Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again."



Actor Amar Upadhyay expressed his gratitude for Ektaa in the comments section. “It has been an absolute honor to work on such an incredible project. Thank you for your continued trust and support,” he wrote.



Smriti called the show “an emotion, a journey of 26 years” and thanked everyone for their love.





Smriti Irani On Show's End



In a separate post, Smriti Irani said working on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was “nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions.”



“Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life,” she recalled about the shoot.



Smriti said that the makers and the cast created “little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall.”



Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29, 2025. The show marked Smriti Irani's return to TV as Tulsi Virani after almost 17 years. Shakti Anand, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan were also part of the show.



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