Smriti Irani Commences Shooting For <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i> Under Z+ Security: Report

The popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning for Season 2. After over a decade and a half, the beloved series is all set to hit our TV screens once again.

The iconic duo – actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay – will reportedly be reuniting in the show, produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

As per a report by India Forums, Smriti Irani will be shooting for the series under Z+ security. Strict protocols have been put in place, including taping of phones and restricted footfall near the sets.

Smirit Irani and Amar Upadhyay are reportedly set to reprise their roles Tulsi and Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

As per recent reports, Smriti Irani has commenced shooting for the series under Z+ security

"The mobile phones of everyone on the sets excluding Amar sir, Smriti Mam and Ektaa mam will be taped. Everyone will be barred from using their mobile phones. Smriti is also shooting with Z plus security and everyone on sets will have to adhere to the strict security protocols laid," a source told the publication.

Ekta Kapoor On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Last month, Ektaa Kapoor confirmed that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 will feature a total of 150 episodes, reported Hindustan Times.

The producer explained that the original series, which wrapped up in 2008, fell just 150 episodes short of hitting the 2000-episode milestone – something she now wants to complete with the new season.

"The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that," Ektaa Kapoor said.

About The OG Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Originally aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around the ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi Virani (played by Smriti Irani), the daughter of a pandit who marries Mihir, the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

Apart from Smriti and Amar Upadhyay, the show also featured Inder Kumar, Ronit Roy, Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur.

In A Nutshell

