Sketching, Embroidery And A Chat: How Dimple Kapadia And Twinkle Khanna Spend Time

Twinkle Khanna shared a photo on Instagram that was taken by Akshay Kumar (Image credit: @twinklerkhanna)

One can find wit combined with a healthy dose of warmth in almost every social media post of Twinkle Khanna. The actress-turned-author is known to weave words in a way that often leaves fans chuckling. But her recent Instagram post is more of a love-filled explanation of a moment spent with her mother, Dimple Kapadia. On the occasion of International Mother's Day, Twinkle uploaded an image on Instagram featuring herself and the veteran actress. We can see Dimple, clad in a T-shirt and joggers, busy with a pen and a paper. Twinkle is busy stitching something.

Explaining the story behind the photo, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "Mother's Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances. We both can't keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through."

If you wonder who captured this candid photo, the answer is Twinkle's actor husband, Akshay Kumar. A social media user asked Twinkle in the comments section, "How do you click such photos? Do you ask anyone to click it for you? Or you have a specific device for that?" The queen of wit and sarcasm replied, "Haha, I have a husband who passes by taking random pictures. So, yes, in other words I do have a specific device."

Akshay, too, shared a heart-warming picture with his mother on Instagram. The caption read, "Maa, warga koi nahi (there's no one like mom)."

Last month, Akshay was infected by COVID-19. After being hospitalised for a week, he recuperated at home in isolation. Recently, the couple donated 100 oxygen concentrators amid the shortage caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Twinkle made her debut with actor Bobby Deol in the superhit 1995 movie, 'Barsaat'. Dimple was recently seen in the American action-film, 'Tenet', directed by Christopher Nolan. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.