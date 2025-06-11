"Sitare Zameen Par Helped Us Heal": Director RS Prasanna Opens Up About His Personal Journey That Inspired The Film

R.S. Prasanna, director of Sitare Zameen Par, a film that sensitively explores the lives of specially abled children, recently shared a deeply emotional account of what led him to make this story. In an interview with NDTV, the filmmaker revealed that his journey began much before the script took shape-when he and his wife were expecting their first child.

Prasanna spoke about how a routine medical test during the pregnancy, used to determine the possibility of conditions like Down syndrome, triggered a profound internal conflict. "Personally, I felt guilty-am I saying I am choosing the child that's coming out? Am I a bad person if I say I don't want a child with Down syndrome?" he recalled. As a soon-to-be father, Prasanna found himself caught between medical procedure and moral dilemma, struggling with confusion and guilt.

It was during this time that a doctor's explanation led him and his wife to begin researching Down syndrome. "That was my first peek into the world of Down syndrome. We started reading up, and when I spoke to experts, I felt so enlightened. I was moved. There's a whole world out there of people who have dedicated their lives to inclusivity," he said.

Prasanna admits that before this, he had very little awareness. "I had a classmate who was a special child, but I didn't know about autism or Down syndrome back then. I felt guilty that I had no knowledge. But I realised people aren't bad-they just haven't had the conversation yet."

That conversation found expression in Sitare Zameen Par. "This film resonated with the version of me that had so many questions but was too afraid to ask. We were all healed by the love these children gave us during the film. Sitare gave us love. It gave us healing," Prasanna said.

His story is a powerful reminder that awareness is the first step towards empathy-and films like Sitare Zameen Par open the door for that dialogue.