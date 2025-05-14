<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Trailer: Aamir Khan Is Back As A Coach To Train Specially Abled People For Basketball Championship

Aamir Khan is back as a coach on silver screen; This time, not as a wise Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan's character in Taare Zameen Par), but as a man, tormented by his personal choices. And as a punishment, he's "burdened" with the task of training a group of specially-abled persons for a national-level basketball championship.

The trailer of Aamir Khan's much-awaited Sitaare Zameen Par is out. The trailer shows glimpses of Aamir Khan, grappling with his "rough" personal choices. He was punished by the court for rash driving. His punishment gets "doubled" as he calls specially-abled people "mad" (lunatic).

The rest of the trailer harps on Aamir Khan's journey of coaching the bunch while navigating through his personal dichotomies. Genelia D'Souza plays love interest of Aamir Khan in the film. The trailer is replete with bitter-sweet moments featuring Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza and a group of specially-abled people.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Sitaare Zameen Par is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be crooning the music for the film with the lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Meanwhile, the screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film is called a spiritual "sequel" to Aamir Khan's 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. The film features 10 debutants, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.