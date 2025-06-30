Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 10: Aamir Khan's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 125 Crore

Sitaare Zameen Par, led by Aamir Khan, arrived in the theatres on June 20. The film, directed by RS Prasanna, marks the superstar's return to the big screen after 3 years. After a decent first weekend opening, the sports comedy-drama is now inching towards the Rs 125 crore club.

On its second Sunday (June 29), Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 14.50 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 122.65 crore. The movie witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 42.89 percent on day 10, added the report.

To break it down, Sitaare Zameen Par registered the highest footfall in the evening shows, registering an attendance of 64.32 percent. It was followed by the afternoon shows, comprising 50.05 percent. Meanwhile, the night shows recorded a total of 34.32 percent occupancy and the morning screenings were the lowest, as they stood at 22.87 percent.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film has also welcomed 10 debutant neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali.

Previously, Genelia D'Souza's husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, gave a lovely shoutout to his wife and Sitaare Zameen Par's team on Instagram. The Housefull 5 actor, in his Instagram post, urged the audience to watch the film.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Please do yourself a favour - go watch the best film of the year! Sitaare Zameen Par isn't just a movie, it's an experience. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry - and by the time it ends, it leaves you a better human being. The true 'sitaares' of this film are the children - absolutely phenomenal performances that steal your heart and never let go."

The actor praised Aamir Khan's “deeply layered, incredibly nuanced, and profoundly moving” performance. As for Genelia D'Souza, he found her screen presence “pure magic”.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.