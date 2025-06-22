<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan's Film Doubles Its Opening Day Earnings

Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's film Sitaare Zameen Par released in theatres on June 20.

What

While the film had a slow start at the box office, it witnessed significant growth on its second day, likely driven by positive word-of-mouth.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.7 crore (India net) on its opening day.

On Day 2, the collection nearly doubled, reaching approximately Rs 21.50 crore across all languages.

The total India net collection now stands at Rs 32.20 crore.

Background

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film recorded a 36.16% overall Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows began with 13.00% occupancy, which increased to 31.86% in the afternoon. The evening shows saw a rise to 43.05%, and the night shows peaked at 56.71%.

Sitaare Zameen Par features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles.

The film, a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, also introduces 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

In A Nutshell

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza, saw a strong jump in box office collections on Day 2, earning Rs 21.50 crore after an underwhelming opening. The film's total India nett collection now stands at Rs 32.20 crore, driven by positive word-of-mouth. Directed by RS Prasanna, it also introduces 10 newcomers.

