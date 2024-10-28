New Releases This Week (October 28 - November 3): <i>Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> And More To Watch Out For

As the week unfolds, a plethora of exciting new releases is set to captivate the audiences. From highly-anticipated blockbusters to much-awaited web series, this week's lineup promises something for everyone. Get ready to update your watchlists, as we dive into the most eagerly-awaited movies and shows dropping this week. Here are the top releases to look forward to this week.

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 (October 28) - JioCinema

The comedy-drama Somebody Somewhere follows the life of Sam, a middle-aged lady navigating life while coping with a midlife crisis and her sister's premature death. Directed by Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen, the series is headlined by Bridget Everett.

Joker: Folie à Deux (October 29) – Prime Video

The film is a follow-up to the 2019 Oscar-winning film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel follows comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix), whose battle with dual identity takes an unexpected turn when he develops a bond with Arkham State Hospital patient Harley Quinn (played by Lady Gaga).

The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 2 (October 30) - Netflix

Italy's first female lawyer, Lidia Poët, is the subject of the television series The Law According to Lidia Poët. The second season of the courtroom drama will centre on the fresh difficulties she encounters when a new prosecutor moves to her town.

Time Cut (October 30) – Netflix

This slasher film revolves around a high school student who unintentionally travels back in time to 2003, the year that a masked attacker killed her sister. Without ruining the future, will she be able to alter the past? Watch the film to find out.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (October 30) – Netflix

Enjoy Netflix's new documentary, which narrates the story of a woman from Manhattan who claims to have been kidnapped by aliens.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (October 30) – Disney+ Hotstar

The new fantasy series centres on Justin Russo, a wizard who accepts his mortality in order to lead a typical life with his wife and children. However, when a young, strong wizard named Billie persuades him to teach her, everything changes. What comes next is a string of hilarious incidents that will make you laugh out loud.

The Diplomat Season 2 (October 31) – Netflix

A new season of the political thriller drama The Diplomat follows the life of Katherine Wyler (played by Keri Russell) who has recently been appointed the US ambassador to the UK. Her world is rocked by the bombings in London.

Thangalaan (October 31) – Netflix

Based on real events, Thangalaan is a period-action thriller directed by Pa Ranjith. The film's story revolves around a tribal leader who decides to assist the British Army in their pursuit of gold and then suffers the repercussions of his actions. The movie's cast includes Vikram, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Murder Mindfully (October 31) – Netflix

The show narrates the story of a successful mafia lawyer who takes a mindfulness seminar in an effort to save his marriage and reestablish work-life balance. However, he quickly finds himself entangled in a complex circumstance that could jeopardise his plans.

Lucky Baskhar (October 31) – Theatres

A simple cash-strapped cashier named Baskhar becomes involved in a dangerous investment scheme that quickly leads him into the realm of money laundering. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dulquer Salmaan play lead roles in the movie.

Amaran (October 31) – Theatres

Based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, Amaran features Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose. The Tamil film is based on the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military, written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (November 1) – Netflix

The fun animated film centres on two best friends named Brooklyn and Malibu. The duo set out on a quest to unravel the mystery behind a stolen horse.

Mithya: The Darker Chapter (November 1) – ZEE5

The new season of Huma Qureshi's thriller series Mithya focuses on Juhi (Huma Qureshi), whose world is upended when she is accused of plagiarism by a writer named Amit (Naveen Kasturia). Between this, Juhi's animosity against her half-sister Rhea (Avantika Dassani) only gets stronger.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (November 1) -Theatres

The horror comedy follows Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, who encounters two furious female ghosts, claiming to be Manjulika. The film's star cast also includes Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Singham Again (November 1) - Theatres

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again revolves around DCP Bajirao Singham. He goes on a mission to rescue his wife, Avni, who has been kidnapped by the terrorist “Danger" Lanka.

Which one of these projects are you most excited about?