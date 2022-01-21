Singer Meat Loaf Dies At 74. 'Our Hearts Are Broken,' Family Say

A file photo of Meat Loaf. (courtesy: meatloaf)

Rockstar Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. A statement shared on his official Facebook page revealed that his wife and daughters were with him in his last hours as were his close friends. No cause of death was revealed. "Our hearts are broken," began the statement, ending with, "From his heart to your souls, don't ever stop rocking." Meat Loaf's real name was Marvin Lee Aday and he was known for hits like Bat Out Of Hell and I'll Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

The statement shared by Meat Loaf's family reads: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including "Fight Club", "Focus", "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World." "Bat Out of Hell" remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!"

Read the Facebook post here:

Meat Loaf was an actor as well as a singer. He was part of the original cast of stage musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show and appeared in films such as Fight Club. His last album, Braver Than We Are, released in 2016. On screen, Meat Loaf was last seen in episodes of the TV shows Glee and Elementary.