US singer and actor Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

US singer and actor Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died aged 74, according to a statement on Friday.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," the statement on his Facebook page said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)