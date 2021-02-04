Singer Harshdeep Kaur And Husband Mankeet Singh Are Expecting Their First Child: 'So Excited To Meet This Little Baby'

Harshdeep Kaur shared this photo. (Image courtesy: HarshdeepKaur )

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh are expecting their first baby in March, she announced on social media on Thursday. Harshdeep, 34, shared two beautiful pictures of herself and her husband and expressed how "excited" she is to meet her baby. In one of the pictures, the singer can be seen dressed in a floral black dress and cradling her baby bump while in another, she can be seen looking at Mankeet Singh adorably. "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your blessings," she wrote in her post. Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh got married in 2015.

Celebs from music and film industry showered the couple with congratulatory messages in the comments section of the singer's post. Singer Papon wrote: "Waah! Congratulations to both of you! And the new one of course!" while actor Vivek Dahiya commented: "Woah! Big congratulations to you both and see you very soon!" Singer Shreya Ghoshal wished the couple like this: "Wow! What a wonderful news!! Congratulations dear Harshdeep and Mankeet... March baby!"

Take a look at Harshdeep Kaur's post here:

Harshdeep Kaur is known for her Sufi renditions. She has sung popular tracks like Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Jugni ji from Cocktail, Bari Barsi from Band Baaja Baaraat, Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti and Zaalima from Raees.

In her singing career, she has collaborated with AR Rahman, Pritam Chakraborty, Vishal-Shekhar, Salim Sulaiman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Amit Trivedi and Shantanu Moitra, among many others.