New Mom Harshdeep Kaur Gets First COVID Vaccine Shot

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who welcomed her first child - a baby boy - with her husband Mankeet Singh earlier this year, on Friday, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 34-year-old singer shared the update with her fans on social media, along with a picture from the vaccination centre. In the picture, she can be seen simply standing as she points towards her arm indicating that she has received the shot. In the caption of the post, the new mom shared a note for all the "lactating mothers" and asked them to get vaccinated. "I got my first jab. To all the lactating mothers, it's now safe to go for the vaccine... so get your shots as soon as possible! Let's fight this," Harshdeep Kaur wrote in the caption of her post. The singer's post received many comments from her Instafam. While some inquired about the vaccine that she received, others advised her to get some rest after taking the shot.

Earlier this week, the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), allowed walk-in vaccination for pregnant and lactating women.

Coming back to Harshdeep Kaur, as mentioned above, the singer gave birth to her first child in March this year. She had shared the news with her fans by sharing a picture of herself and her husband on Instagram. In the picture, she could be seen cradling her baby bump. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she had written: "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy and Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived, and we couldn't be happier," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Ever since she gave birth to her baby, the singer has been quite constant in sharing pictures of herself and her little one on social media. Here are some pictures of Harshdeep Kaur's son:

In terms of work, Harshdeep Kaur is known for her Sufi renditions. Some of the best-known Bollywood tracks by the singer are Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan , Zaalima from Raees and Dilbaro from Raazi .