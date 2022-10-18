Singer Chinmayi Sripada On Her Miscarriage, Surrogacy Rumours And Her First Pregnancy Pic

Chinmayi Sripada shared this image. (courtesy: chinmayisripaada)

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-husband, Rahul Ravindran, welcomed twins Driptah and Sharvas earlier this year. On Tuesday, Chinmayi shared a picture of herself from her pregnancy for the first time on social media and she wrote: "The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks." In a separate Instagram entry, the singer opened up about her miscarriage, the surrogacy rumours and more and she said: "I posted a pic of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just now. I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs. But like I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed about having a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage. After 32 weeks, or even after then, I think I was really scared."

The singer, addressing the rumours about her opting for surrogacy, added, "But I was still showing up at dubbing, and recordings but urged everyone to not take any pics and completely respect my privacy. I even had a press meet but even then the media was really respectful. So as far as these constant questions on surrogacy, I think it really doesn't matter if somebody had a baby through surrogacy, IVF, or normal, caesarian delivery. It really doesn't matter. A mother is a mother, whether it is a human or pet parents. So I really don't care if people think I had babies through surrogacy, it is up to them to assume whatever they want. Their opinion on me is not my problem."

Chinmayi Sripada shared this post:

The singer also shared this video:

After the singer announced the birth of her twins in June, she addressed the rumours about her opting for surrogacy. She revealed that she received a lot of messages on Instagram asking if she welcomed the twins via surrogacy merely because she chose not to post pictures of her maternity diaries on Instagram. "I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself. I was and will be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids wont be on our socials either for a long while," read an excerpt from her post.

Chinmayi Sripada's playback work across languages includes songs from films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Sara Sara, among many others. Besides being a singer, she is also a voice actor, television presenter and radio jockey. She also runs a translation firm.