Chinmayi Sripada's Tweets On Being 'Indirectly Shamed' After Abhirami Venkatchalam's #MeToo Comment

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, in a Twitter thread, has reacted to what is being seen as actress Abhirami Venkatachalam's indirect attack on her over the #MeToo movement. Chinmayi, who had shared her #MeToo story when the movement was at its peak, is perceived as the person Abhirami meant in this comment: “This movement was started by someone. After climbing the ladder to success, one shouldn't start the hashtag.” Abhirami said this when asked to comment on the sexual assault case at Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, reported India Today. Defending the institution, Abhirami also said, "I am an alumni of Kalakshetra and an ex-student. I am not interested in commenting on this issue as we should not always hear one side of the story. So many comments have been made on this institution, which has been running for 89 years. Nothing of that sort happened to blame the institution. Even non-Kalakshetrans are talking about the institution. People who cannot even spell Kalakshetra are talking about it. It's hurting.” Earlier this week, assistant professor Hari Padman, who teaches dance at Kalakshetra in Tamil Nadu, was arrested based on a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former student.

Now, Chinmayi Sripada has reacted to Abhirami Venkatachalam's comments. She said, "Time and again have women and men in the industry have directly, indirectly shamed me. When Singer Srinivas, a man I looked up to as a mentor told someone "You all need to understand why she doesnt get support even if her cause is just" was perhaps the most heartbreaking for me."

The singer added, “Yet I'm still surprised when another like Abhirami shames me, the endless optimist that I still stupidly am. Maybe I should just be grateful that time exposes people for who they are. My deepest wish - may everyone get the lessons they deserve. And may time do the needful too.”

In a follow-up post, Chinmayi Sripada added, “5 goddamned years and I am still banned by then DMK now BJPs Radha Ravi. I have faced the most shaming by multiple political party minions. Yet I am glad that I spoke the truth. It is a pity that my daughter and son are growing up amongst adults who promote rape culture. That's all.” Chinmayi had accused veteran Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment.

Chinmayi Sripada was banned by the Tamil industry since October 2018. At the India Today Conclave in 2021, she had revealed, “ "I have been banned by the industry since October 2018 by BJP's Radha Ravi and DMK-affiliated Vairamuthu just because I named by molester in the #MeToo campaign. Thankfully, I have a presence in Telugu, Hindi and other industries and I was able to survive. The entire system can be victimising. That's not an award I give to myself. I am privileged and I have a good husband and support system. What about people who don't have that kind of privilege?"

Chinmayi Sripada has been known for her hit Bollywood songs including Mast Malang and Titli.