Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone: "Thank You For Making Me The Happiest Man Alive"

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth got married to his longtime girlfriend Brooke Sansone. The couple got married at the singer's family's estate in Montecito, California. Charlie Puth shared photos from his wedding on Instagram and he wrote, "I love you Brooke...I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you'll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

Check out Charlie Puth's post here:

Charlie Puth also shared a video from the wedding and he wrote, "Today I stand before you Brooke, And I can't help but realize. Today is truly the happiest I've been. In my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict but one thing has always been clear. Yes somehow I seemed to have always known. I'd be standing with you up here."

Brooke too shared some pictures from the wedding venue and she wrote, "My favorite part of the day, the ceremony."

"Marrying the man of my dreams calls for creating the dress of my dreams," Brooke captioned this photo of her bridal outfit.

The couple got engaged in New York last year. Sharing pictures from the proposal, Charlie wrote on Instagram, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

The Light Switch singer made his relationship with Brooke Sansone Instagram official in December 2022, when he shared pictures together, taken in a photo booth during his birthday celebrations.