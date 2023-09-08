Singer Charlie Puth Engaged To Girlfriend Brooke Sansone: 'She Said Yes'

Charlie Puth with Brooke Sansone. (courtesy: charlieputh)

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Brooke Sansone. The 31-year-old singer shared an Instagram post saying he proposed to her in New York City, reported People. "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," wrote Puth, captioning a series of photos of him and Sansone celebrating at Lucali in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," he added.

Brooke Sansone's engagement ring was clearly seen on her left hand in the first image from the adorable carousel of photos, showing Puth and Sansone in a selfie.

Charlie Puth shared a close-up of the teardrop-shaped ring in another photo, capturing Sansome's hand as she grabbed for a second piece of pepperoni pizza.

According to People, in the final photo, the pair had their very own Lady and the Tramp moment and both took a bite out of the same slice of pizza while sporting huge smiles. The musician's celebrity friends were quick to share their good wishes to him and Sansone following their happy news, with John Legend writing in the comments section, "Congratulations!!" Their engagement news comes after they were pictured stepping out in New York City together on Wednesday.

The Light Switch singer went Instagram official with his relationship with Sansone in December 2022, sharing a series of images of the pair taken in a photo booth while celebrating his 31st birthday, reported People.

