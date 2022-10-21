Watch: Charlie Puth Creates An Original Beat On TV Show Using Mug And Spoon

The video has amassed over 11 million views and 1.2 million likes.

Singer Charlie Puth is known for creating songs in unconventional ways. The Grammy-nominated singer recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album "Charlie." The "Attention" singer showcased his unique skills by creating an original beat on the spot by using a coffee mug and spoon.

The singer often posts his experiment with music on Tik Tok. On the show, Mr Puth said, "My whole thing on TikTok is to prove that anything, anything in this world can be made into music. Like, everything has a tonality to it."

American comedian and TV host asked the singer to produce music out of something. Surprised by the demand, the singer said, "I thought your producer was joking when he said that he..."

The singer did not shy away from showing off his talent. And with a laptop, microphone and MIDI keyboard setup, the singer was all set. He decided to use a coffee mug and a spoon to create a beat.

In the video, Mr Puth can be seen tapping the mug and mapping this sound on the laptop. The singer changed the pitch and said, "I can add a little rhythm to it."

He added a bass tone to put more depth to the beat. He then added the sound of a kick drum to complete the pattern.

The singer created a beat on the TV show in less than three minutes. Mr Fallon and the audience cheered after hearing the music on loop.

The video has amassed over 11 million views, 1.2 million likes and several comments. Social media users loved the beat created by the singer. A user wrote, "This guy is a very underrated once-in-a-generation talent. I can't wait to see what he comes up with over the next few decades. He could really change the game and create sounds never before heard." Another user commented, "He is so good at making music wow. I am forever in awe of Charlie's talent."

The third user wrote, "He's very gifted…. Being a musician is one thing, but being able to HEAR the music in every sound is where he's gifted."



