Jimmy Fallon Drops Rap On Elon Musk's "Five-Task" Federal Worker Demand

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon has delivered a rap, ripping into billionaire Elon Musk's controversial demand that federal employees submit weekly work reports - or risk being fired.

Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had ordered all federal workers to list five accomplishments each week. The move faced resistance, with agencies like Defence, State, and Homeland Security telling employees to ignore the request.

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon wasted no time turning the drama into entertainment, rapping a breakdown of Musk's chaotic schedule:

"Sunday, layoffs. Monday, speech.

Tuesday, layoffs. Wednesday, post some memes.

Thursday, fire FDA, get bird flu from RFK.

Friday, get some brunch with Ye, he's now in charge of the CIA."

The rap continued to mock Musk's political connections and impulsive decision-making, ending with:

"Cut, meme, layoff, money spent,

DOGE, cut, layoff, weird accent.

Cut, meme, fake news, time to sleep,

here's hoping I don't fire me."

Jimmy Fallon also ridiculed Musk's request for federal workers to list five tasks they completed or face termination. He imagined a snarky response from employees:

I received this email. I opened this email. I read this email. I laughed at this email. I deleted this email.

"Five. There's five," the host said. He compared Musk's deadline to something out of Cinderella, joking, "It's hard to take it seriously when you're stealing rules from a fairy tale."

US President Donald Trump has backed Elon Musk's push to make federal workers justify their jobs, calling it a "great" way to eliminate waste. He claimed many government employees don't show up to work, though he provided no evidence. Trump said agencies were only worried about classified information.

Now, federal employees are pushing back against Musk's aggressive government workforce cuts by staging protests, resigning, and using spoons as a symbol of defiance. Demonstrators marched through the US Senate, urging lawmakers - particularly Republican leader John Thune - to intervene.

Musk's mass layoffs have left agencies in disarray, with workers saying essential services were being crippled. Some are resigning in protest, including a third of DOGE's tech staff. Others have launched the website 'We Are the Builders' to highlight the impact of the cuts.

Lawsuits against the firings are growing, and the federal workers' union calls Musk "unhinged."