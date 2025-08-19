Zelensky Says "Best" Conversation Yet With Trump At White House

President Trump held a meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky at White House, Monday.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky described talks with US President Trump as very good
- Zelensky said the conversation with Trump was possibly the best so far
- The discussion included security guarantees between Ukraine and the US
Washington:
Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky on Monday gave an upbeat asessment of talks with US counterpart Donald Trump and said they discussed security guarantees.
"We had a very good conversation with President Trump, and it really was the best one -- or, sorry, maybe the best one will be in the future," Zelensky said at an expanded meeting with European leaders.
