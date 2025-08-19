Zelensky Says "Best" Conversation Yet With Trump At White House

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky on Monday gave an upbeat asessment of talks with US counterpart Donald Trump and said they discussed security guarantees.

"We had a very good conversation with President Trump, and it really was the best one -- or, sorry, maybe the best one will be in the future," Zelensky said at an expanded meeting with European leaders.

