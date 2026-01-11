'Iran Looking At Freedom Like Lever Before': Trump Vows US Support

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States is "ready to help" as protesters in Iran faced an intensifying crackdown by authorities of the Islamic republic.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Trump said in a social post on Truth Social, without elaborating.

His comments come a day after he said that Iran was in "big trouble" and again warned that he could order military strikes.

