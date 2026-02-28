Israel's Alert App Shows Country In 'Red' As Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles

After the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the Islamic Republic retaliated by firing ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv. The official Home Front Command app is Israel's primary tool for real-time life-saving alerts and emergency guidelines. Currently the app shows all of Israel in red, meaning ballistic missile launches have been detected from Iran.

Sirens blare across northern Israel amid the attack. The Israeli Defence Forces say air defence systems are working to intercept the missiles.

"At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat," the military says.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched its "first wave" of drones and missiles targeting Israel, suggesting it planned further attacks.

US President Donald Trump said that the US has begun "major combat operations in Iran" after Israel launched strikes. He said that the objective of the attack is to "defend American people" by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime".

"For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, Death to America, and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and the innocent people in many, many countries", Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social.

Calling the attacks a "noble mission", he said that they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video address released as the operation unfolded, described the action as a "joint operation" with the US aimed at confronting what he termed an "existential threat" from Iran's government.

He termed the Iranian leadership as a "murderous regime" that must never be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons and suggested the strikes could open the way for Iran's people to "take their destiny into their own hands".