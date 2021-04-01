Singer Bappi Lahiri In Hospital With COVID-19

A recent photograph of Bappi Lahiri. (Image courtesy: bappilahiri_official_)

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri was admitted to a Mumbai hospital late Wednesday night after he was diagnosed with "mild COVID-19 symptoms," his daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal said in a statement, reported news agency PTI. Bappi Lahiri is currently being treated for the coronavirus at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. As per Rema Lahiri, the singer was admitted to the hospital as a "precautionary measure," reported PTI. "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild COVID symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age," Rema Lahiri Bansal said in the statement that was issued by Bappi Lahiri's spokesperson on Wednesday night, reported PTI.

She added: "He will be fine and home soon. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers always."

Apart from Bappi Lahiri, many other celebrities have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Actors Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf among many others shared their respective COVID-19 diagnoses last month. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also contracted the virus last year.

Last month, Bappi Lahiri shared a post stating that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. "As soon as I found out that us over 60's and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight," read an excerpt from his post.

Bappi Lahiri is known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.