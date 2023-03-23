Singer Atif Aslam And Wife Sara Welcome Third Child, A Baby Girl: 'The New Queen Of My Heart Has Arrived'

Atif Aslam with his wife Sara. (courtesy: atifaslam)

, Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana. The singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, who they have named Halima. The announcement was made by the singer on Thursday via Instagram. The singer posted an adorable image of his baby girl, wrapped in a pink blanket and wrote a note, which read, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam." Atif Aslam and wife Sara are already parents to two sons named Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

The couple had welcomed their second child in 2019. Sharing a picture of their son, the singer had written, " Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don't forget to say 'mashallah'."

On his son's birthday this year, dad Atif Aslam shared a cute picture of his son with note. "Happy birthday to my handsome Minkin. I admire the strong boy you have become Mashallah. My son - always remember hurt no one so no one may hurt you ,no one has superiority over no one - Always respect women no matter what aur Maa ko tang kaam kia kar. Love you".

Atif Aslam married his long-time girlfriend Sara Bharwana in a simple wedding in Lahore in March 2013.

Atif Aslam is best known for songs such as Tere Sang Yaara, Dil Diyan Gallan, Pehli Nazar Mein, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka and Jeene Laga Hoon among others. Atif Aslam has also prominently featured in Coke Studio (Pakistan) across seasons.