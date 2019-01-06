Simmba Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Rs 173.15 Crore; Set To Become The Actor's Second Highest Grosser Surpassing Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Ranveer Singh's Simmba continues to roar at the box office with "superb growth" on second Saturday (Day 9). Simmba is "ruling" the box office and is expected to collect "bigger" numbers today (Day 10), Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Simmba will surpass the lifetime collection of Bajirao Mastani today (Day 10), which stands at Rs 184.20 crore to become Ranveer Singh's second highest grosser. The Rohit Shetty-directed film collected Rs 13.32 crore pushing its grand total to Rs 173.15 crore. "Simmba is ruling the box office. Witnesses superb growth on second Saturday. The film is expected to collect bigger number today. Will emerge Ranveer's second highest grosser today, surpassing Bajirao Mastani. (Week 2) Friday Rs 9.02 crore, Saturday Rs 13.32 crore. Total: Rs 173.15 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Simmba is ruling the BO... Witnesses superb growth on second Sat... Expected to collect bigger numbers today... Will emerge Ranveer's second highest grosser today, surpassing #BajiraoMastani... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: Rs 173.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2019

A Box Office India report stated that Simmba's lifetime collection is expected to be close to Rs 250 crore depending on how the film fares on the third and fourth week. "Simmba took its total to Rs 173 crore nett after nine days as it picked up Rs 13.25 - Rs 13.50 crore nett approximately on its second Saturday. The growth was 50% from the previous day which is very good considering it was a holiday week in the first week. The lifetime collections have a shot at Rs 250 crore nett but it will depend on the holds in week three and week four," the report stated."

Speaking to IANS about the kind of response Simmba has been receiving, Ranveer Singh said: "I had never done this kind of out and out masala entertainer -- a kind of movie I had always wanted to do. I'm extremely grateful to the audience for the love they have showered on my performance and on the film. It is encouraging and truly humbling. It has been an absolutely incredible year for me, and the success of Simmba makes it an ideal way to end the year -- on a huge, huge high."

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood.