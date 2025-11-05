Sima Taparia Reacts To TV Actor's Claim That She Didn't Do Matchmaking For Her As She's Muslim

Sima Taparia, who gained a new fanbase for her colourful presence in the Netflix reality show Indian Matchmaking, is back in the headlines. The popular matchmaker was accused of denying services on the basis of religion by TV actress Nausheen Ali Sardar in August this year. During a recent interaction, Sima Taparia addressed whether the claim was true or not.

What Nausheen Said In Her Interview

During her appearance on Siddharth Kannan's show, Nausheen shared that she approached Sima Taparia as she became a rage in 2019.

"My sister approached her because the show was such a hit. But when I told her I was open to marrying someone from a Catholic, Sikh, or Punjabi background, Sima said, 'No, we can't find you someone because you're Muslim.' I couldn't help laughing at how absurd it was," Nausheen recalled her experience.

What Sima Told About The Accusation

Reacting to the accusation, Sima Taparia told Screen, "Matchmaking is all about destiny, and I am not God. Five years back, when the show came, they had asked me for matchmaking. I had said that I don't do it for that special caste; it's been five years since that, and now it has gotten printed somewhere. It's okay, I got publicity out of it. I had just refused out of innocence."

Reacting to troll comments and online hatred, Sima added, "I enjoy every bit of fame, and I don't get an ego from it. I meet many stars, and I have appeared on many shows like Bollywood Wives, Bigg Boss, so I enjoy it. The youth is a huge fan of me. In fact, I enjoy the trolling too. Negative and positive publicity, both are good, so why should I be scared? It's people's work to troll. Everyone will not write good things; some will also have negative things to say."

Sima Taparia, apart from enjoying a solid fanbase, has received online hatred for her "conservative" approach to the marriage market. She has been slammed for her prejudices towards women, often asking them to "adjust and compromise" to save marriages.