Hey Farah Khan, Tumse Milke Indian Matchmaking's Sima Aunty Is This Happy

Image was shared by Sima Taparia.(courtesy: simatapariaofficial)

Mumbai's renowned matchmaker AKA Sima aunty from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, in her recent post referenced a song from the 2004 film with Shah Rukh Khan, Main Hoon Na, and wrote, "Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein (what can I say about my heart's condition after seeing you)". Any guesses as to who has made Sima Taparia so happy? It's none other than Bollywood director, Farah Khan. It so happened that Sima Taparia and Farah Khan were attending an event in Mumbai when they had a brief meeting. Sima Taparia took this opportunity to click a picture with the Main Hoon Na director and posted the same on her Instagram feed. The picture was captioned, "It was lovely meeting you Farah Khan." The filmmaker-choreographer commented on her post, "And loved your saunf supari mix (natural mouth freshener mixture)."

This unusual pairing gave rise to many questions in the minds of the fans, one of whom jokingly said, "Both have taken the challenge of matchmaking for Karan Johar (filmmaker)... drama." While another commented, "Beautiful. I thought it was Aparna next to you!!!". Aparna was one of the contestants in the series, Indian Matchmaking. See the post here.

Farah Khan also uploaded the same picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it "What a match we make! Sima Taparia, it was lovely to meet you." See the post here.

Last year, during an episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to Sohail Khan, met with Sima Taparia. During the episode, Seema Sajdeh jokingly asked the famous matchmaker to find her a wife. "She was horrified. I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that," Seema Sajdeh said on the show. When Maheep Kapoor joked if she can find a bride for Seema, "Sima from Mumbai" replied, "I don't do it. In India, it's not open yet, so I am not doing that."

During the show, Sima Taparia also asked the designer about her divorce with Sohail Khan. To this, Seema replied that "their views did not match." She added, "I was following your formula because we were both trying. It's not like we didn't try together. And, when you have children, it's a different situation."

Posting a picture from her meeting with Sima Taparia, Seema Sajdeh wrote: "When we agree to disagree."

Meanwhile, the matchmaker has confirmed the third season of her Netflix show at an event.