<i>Sikandar</i> Teaser: Get Ready For The Madness As It's Salman Khan Vs The Bad Guys

The wait is over. The teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar has finally been unveiled. Oh boy. It was worth the wait. Salman, in his action-packed avatar, made our hearts skip a beat.

The clip opens to a dark room scene. We can see Salman walking towards a glass window with his back facing the camera. A few seconds into the teaser, we can see bad guys loading their guns and walking towards Salman. As soon as they take a pause, Salman can be heard saying, “Suna hai ki bahut saray log mere peechay pade hai. Bus mere murnay ki der hai.”

Salman Khan is seen facing the bad guys all alone and that too without breaking a sweat. In the background, we can hear a rap.

At the time of sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Ab intezaar hua khatam. Here's presenting a glimpse of the world of Sikandar. A gift to all the fans who have been waiting to see the First Look! Thank you for all the love and patience… See you all in cinemas this EID”

Salman Khan has also shared the first look poster from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar…."



Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The project marks Salman Khan's second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2014 action-comedy Kick. The film featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda.

Meanwhile, Sikandar will treat the audience with the fresh pairing of Salman and Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar will be released on EID 2025.

Sikandar's teaser release date was pushed back after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced the change on their official Instagram handle.

They issued a statement which read, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM.”

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about working with Salman Khan in Sikandar. She called the experience “nerve-wracking” in an interaction with Pinkvilla.