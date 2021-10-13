Trending: What Happened When Sidharth Malhotra Met 'Little Kiara'

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy sidmalhotra)

Highlights Sidharth Malhotra posted a video with Kiara Khanna

They recreated a 'Shershaah' dialogue

Kiara Advani dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments

We all know of the unstoppable Kiara Advani who has been riding the success wave with one hit film after the other. And while the country has been in love with the stunning Kiara Advani for years now, there is a new Kiara in town, who is winning the hearts of cinema lovers. And, she has also got the attention of actor Sidharth Malhotra. Little Kiara Khanna and her cute Instagram videos where she lipsyncs popular dialogues from films have been a rage on the Internet for a while. But now, the child actor and model has appeared alongside Sidharth Malhotra in a video, in which the duo are mouthing lines from the film Shershaah.

While Sidharth Malhotra was mouthing to his own lines, Kiara Khanna was lip-syncing the lines played by Kiara Advani in the movie. And we have to say that it was the cutest video ever. In addition to their names, both the Kiaras seem to share a love for the camera. Sharing the Instagram video, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Meet little Kiara as Dimple.” Isn't this the sweetest crossover ever?

Little Kiara even got the stamp of approval from Kiara Advani. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, responded to the post with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Dharma Productions, which produced Shershaah, dropped a comment from their official account that read, “Uff, yeh dil maange more of this duo.” The team is referring to the line “yeh dil maange more” made popular by Kargil hero captain Vikram Batra, on whose life Shershaah was based on.

Kiara Khanna has gained popularity for lip-syncing to the dialogues of her namesake, Kiara Advani, on Instagram. Take, for instance, this video of her mouthing another line from Shershaah, on the occasion of Daughters' Day.

Here's another clip of Kiara Khanna as Dimple Cheema.

Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan, saw Sidharth Malhotra in the role of Captain Vikram Batra. On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Thank God and Mission Majnu.