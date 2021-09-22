Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Reaction When Asked About Kissing Scene In Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in a still from Shershaah

Highlights Sidharth and Kiara were on a recent episode of Kapil's show

Kapil teased them about the intimate scenes in the movie

Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani - were put in a spot on The Kapil Sharma Show - when comedian Kapil Sharma asked the rumoured couple a hilarious query about the intimate scenes. Addressing Sidharth Malhotra, Kapil Sharma asked if the kissing scenes in the movie were actually part of the script of his very own "creative inputs". In response, a calm Sidharth Malhotra said "90 per cent" of what's been showed in the film is based on real-life. That's when Kapil Sharma insisted: "I am asking about the remaining 10 per cent." This sent the Shershaah co-stars into a fit of laughter and prompted an ROFL reply from Sidharth.

While Kiara Advani said that this query will be better answered by their director Vishnu Varadhan, Sidharth Malhotra added: "Nahi, nahi, woh bhi sab humne kirdaar ke liye... Karna pada, bahaut mushkil se, forced... Zabardasti karna pada (No, no, we did everything for the characters. We had to do it with great difficulty, forced)."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never addressed rumours about their speculated romance but often trend for their adorable exchanges on social media, dropping major hints about their relationship status. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated New Year together in the Maldives this year. They also flew back to Mumbai together from their trip to the Maldives.

Shershaah is based on the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth Malhotra has been cast as the Kargil War hero in Shershaah while Kiara Advani plays the role of his fiancée Dimple Cheema. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Shershaah premiere on August 12 on Prime Video.