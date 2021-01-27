'Side Effects To Surgeries': Tahira Kashyap Lists The Excuses She Made To Skip Working-Out

Tahira Kashyap in a still from her video (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira shared a work-out post on Instagram

She wrote about making excuses to avoid working-out

"I used all these excuses," she wrote in her post

Tahira Kashyap is on a new path to fitness and plans to be consistent with it because "it's never too late." In an inspiring Instagram post on Wednesday, Tahira Kashyap gave us major mid-week motivation as she wrote about her new resolution to be fit and healthy: "Not going to let multiple alibis come in the way to regain my fitness." She made a confession too, about making excuses to avoid working-out, which ranged from gyms being shut because of the pandemic to undergoing mastectomy a few years back. "From side effects of medicine, to surgeries to hypothyroidism to not being 18 anymore to gym being closed due to coronavirus, I used all these excuses and many more for not moving my bum but not anymore," read an excerpt from Tahira's post.

In the video, Tahira can be seen working out at home in front of a screen.

Tahira Kashyap is a cancer survivor, who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, 2018. Tahira celebrated her 38th birthday in January this year, which was marked as a Red Letter Day by her husband Ayushmann Khurrana with this post: "Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know."

Tahira Kashyap is a filmmaker and often trends for her inspirational posts about having battled cancer. Ayushmann and Tahira, both from Chandigarh, are childhood sweethearts, who got married in 2008. The couple are now parents to son Virajveer and daughter Virushka.