Test: Siddharth Is This Much Excited To Work With Nayanthara And Madhavan

Images are taken from Instagram. (courtesy: worldofsiddharth)

The shooting for Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth's Test has commenced today. The sports drama will mark the directorial debut of renowned producer S Sashikanth. Sharing an update about the film on Wednesday, Siddharth expressed his excitement over working with his Rang De Basanti co-star Madhavan and Nayanthara. He wrote: “Here we go! Motion poster alert! TEST begins shoot today. Boss S Sashikanth makes his direction debut. Excited to be working with Maddy (R Madhavan) and Nayan (Nayanthara). This one is very special. Wish us luck.” The motion poster shows sketches of the three actors merged with the film's title, giving a glimpse of their respective characters.

Test marks Siddharth's third film with R Madhavan - the two first shared screen space in 2004's Aayutha Ezhuthu and then in 2006's Rang De Basanti, which also starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor. Reacting to Siddharth's post, costume designer Niharika Bhasin dropped a heart-eyes icon while actor Kunal Thakkur posted a fiery emoji.

Take a look:

Test is Nayanthara's first project with R Madhavan, as well as with Siddharth. It will reportedly be a pan-India film that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The last time we saw R Madhavan in a cricket-focused film was in 2003, when he starred alongside Jyothika in the Tamil film Priyamana Thozhi.

R Madhavan, too, sought his fans' “wishes and blessings” for Test. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “TEST...begins. Need all your good wishes and blessings.”

Meanwhile, R Madhavan is also busy prepping for his new project. It is a biopic of GD Naidu, who is called the “Edison of India.”

Nayanthara is completing the shooting for Atlee's Jawan, in which she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan. She recently shot a song sequence for the film in Mumbai.

Siddharth, on the other hand, has reportedly joined the cast of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.