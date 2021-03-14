Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi )

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been prepping for two new films, has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday night. Siddhant shared a statement on his Instagram story, in which he stated that he is "self-quarantining" at home and that he is "tackling" the situation "head-on." His statement read: "Thank you all for all your concerns. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head-on."

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 2019 hit Gully Boy. He played the role of MC Sher in the movie that featured Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt in the lead roles. Gully Boy was even selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Back at home, the film swiped the top eleven awards at the Filmfare Awards.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has signed a couple of films. He will next be seen in the sequel to Yash raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli, co-starring newcomer Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The first film featured Rani and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Siddhant also has Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy in which he will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and a film with Deepika Padukone lined-up.

Siddhant Chaturvedi channelled his inner singer during the lockdown last year. He released a song titled Dhoop, which was written and composed by Dawgeek and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.