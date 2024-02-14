Siddhant Chaturvedi On Gully Boy Completing 5 Years: 'I Was Born This Day'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Siddhantchaturvedi)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrated five of his debut film Gully Boy in the most special way. On Wednesday, Sidhant Chaturvedi, who played the role of MC Sher in the critically acclaimed film, shared some throwback pictures from the sets of Gully Boy. In the pictures shared, Siddhant Chaturvedi acan be seen posing with his co-stars Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin and also director Zoya Akhtar. The actor kept the caption simple and sweet, it read, "I was born this day."

To mark the occasion, the film's director Zoya Akhtar also posted a post consisting of throwback videos. For the caption she wrote, "Happy 5th Birthday Gully Boy."

A few days back, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been garnering a lot of praise for his stellar acting in Netflix original Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, thanked his fans and followers for showering him with so much love and adoration on his film. In an elaborate post, Siddhant wrote, "Thank you for all the love & laughter, I promise I've been reading all the Dms, and going through each and every story you guys put up, and I'm trying to reply to all of them. It's been a long time since I've received this kind of a reaction, it's been a constant effort to surprise you guys with some kind of a cinematic magic, and this time I managed pull this out of my hat. To all the people who loved, related, recommended, realised and raised a toast to their friendship, Thank you dil se & it's not joke! Aur Jisne nahi dekhi hai, Netflix ka Id-password share karta hun, mera bhi recharge karwa dena.JK.Dekhlo yaar."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday previously worked together in Gehraiyaan. The film also featured Deepika Padukone.