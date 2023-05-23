Sibling Revelry: Parineeti Chopra With Brothers Shivang And Sahaj In A Pic From Her Engagement To Raghav Chadha

Shivang Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: shivangchopra99)

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra shared a super cute picture of himself with his actress-sister Parineeti and brother Sahaj Chopra on Tuesday. The picture features the sibling trio happily posing together. The shot happens to be from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement that took place in Delhi earlier this month. Tagging Parineeti and Raghva Chadha, Shivang Chopra wrote in his caption, "Who thought we would be here! Not me for sure." In the comments section, the actress wrote, "Ya we were surprised that you were there."

See the post here:

On Monday, Parineeti posted this picture with fiance Raghav Chadha and she wrote: "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Some more pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement:

The couple made it Instagram official with this post. "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes," Parineeti Chopra captioned it.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were even spotted at an IPL match together.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.