Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Will Not Make Bollywood Debut With Quickie

Highlights
- Palak was expected to star opposite Darsheel Safary
- "I assure you Palak's debut is soon enough," Shweta added
- Shweta had opened about Palak's Bollywood debut last year
My Gorgeous Baby For the past few months i was constantly bombarded with questions regarding quickie, and palak's debut. We really wanted quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak's 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak's education is of Paramount importance at this point in time. We wish Oddball the very best, but sadly we had to come to this decision. However i assure you, Palak's debut is soon enough.
Last year in May, Shweta had said that Palak is ready for her Bollywood debut. "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon," news agency PTI had quoted Shweta as saying. Darsheel had debuted as a child artiste with Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par.
Shweta Tiwari is best-known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parvarrish, Adaalat and Begusarai are some of other shows. Shweta is the winner of Bigg Boss 4. She has also starred in a few films like Madhoshi (2004) and Bin Bulaye Baraati (2011).