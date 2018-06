Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Will Not Make Bollywood Debut With Quickie

Shweta Tiwari photographed with Palak (Image courtesy: shweta.tiwari)

Highlights Palak was expected to star opposite Darsheel Safary "I assure you Palak's debut is soon enough," Shweta added Shweta had opened about Palak's Bollywood debut last year

Folks waiting for TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak 's Bollywood debut, here's an update about it. Shweta has clarified that Quickie, in which Palak was expected to star opposite Darsheel Safary , will not be her debut film anymore. Palak had to back out of the project due to her studies but yes, her debut is on the cards, Shweta said. "For the past few months, I was constantly bombarded with questions regardingand Palak's debut. We really wantedto be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak's 12th grade has now begun. Therefore, we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak's education is of paramount importance at this point in time. We wish Oddball the very best, but sadly we had to come to this decision. However, I assure you Palak's debut is soon enough," Shweta explained on Instagram with a picture of Palak.Last year in May, Shweta had said that Palak is ready for her Bollywood debut. "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon," news agency PTI had quoted Shweta as saying. Darsheel had debuted as a child artiste with Aamir Khan's Palak is Shweta's daughter with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta and Raja married in 1998 and got divorced in 2007. Shweta is now married to TV actor Abhinav Kohli and the couple together have a son Reyansh Shweta Tiwari is best-known for her role inandare some of other shows. Shweta is the winner of. She has also starred in a few films like(2004) and(2011).