Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Will Not Make Bollywood Debut With Quickie

My Gorgeous Baby For the past few months i was constantly bombarded with questions regarding quickie, and palak's debut. We really wanted quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak's 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak's education is of Paramount importance at this point in time. We wish Oddball the very best, but sadly we had to come to this decision. However i assure you, Palak's debut is soon enough.

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Jun 17, 2018 at 11:24am PDT