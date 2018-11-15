Shweta Bachchan Nanda's 'Nightcap With Madcaps' Gauri Khan And Farah Khan

Farah Khan shared this picture from her girls night out. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Farah Khan labelled the collective as 'gossip girls' Shweta, I'm confiscating your phone next meeting, wrote Farah Khan We also spotted their friend Kajal Anand in the pictures

A night out with the girls is never dull and pictures from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's outing with Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and Kajal Anand prove that. After shooting for an episode of Koffee With Karan with her brother Abhishek Bachchan (more about that later), Shweta caught up with her gal pals in Mumbai. Farah shared a monochrome filter picture and gave instructions to the ladies for their next meeting: "#gossipgirls! Gauri Khan, please order hot chocolate for next time... and Shweta Bachchan, I'm confiscating your phone next meeting... Kajal Anand, you were just fine." Shweta also shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote: First Koffee, then a nightcap with the madcaps."

A screenshot of Shweta Nanda's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shweta Bachchan clearly had a busy day. Like we said earlier, she shot for an episode of Koffee With Karan, her filmmaker friend Karan Johar's popular talk show. KJo shared behind-the-scenes photo from the show's set and we have a feeling that it will be one helluava episode.

Shweta Bachchan is the elder of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's two children. She became a published author after the release of her debut novel Paradise Towers last month. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to Navya Naveli, 21, and Agastya, 18.

Meanwhile, Shweta is not the only busy person in the group - Gauri Khan is looking forward to the opening of Mexican restaurant Sanchos, which she designed. Though she's dined with her actor husband Shah Rukh Khan on Monday, the restaurant will open for public next week.