Koffee With Karan 6: Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Nanda May Also Be Karan Johar's Guests

Abhishek And Shweta Bachchan Nanda photographed together (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Highlights The episode with Shweta and Abhishek will be shot next month They are expected to share their fondest memories with KJo as kids Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will appear in the next episode

Karan Johar is an expert at casting coups, isn't it? Trust him to pull out some big surprises on the sixth season of his chat show Koffee With Karan. While Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone opened the first episode, we so far know that Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah will also sip 'Koffee' with Karan. Meanwhile, two names have now popped up, who are all likely to be a part of the show. We are talking about the Bachchan siblings - Shweta and Abhishek.

As per a DNA report, the episode with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek will be shot next month. Both of them have previously been on the show while Shweta shared the couch with dad Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek once came with wife Aishwarya and also other colleagues.

"She has come on Koffee With Karan earlier with dad Amitabh Bachchan. Karan and Shweta are quite close, so she couldn't refuse him this time. The episode will be shot next month," a source told DNA.

Shweta, Abhishek and Karan Johar have been friends since childhood. "We can expect several childhood secrets spilling out as the siblings know a lot of things about the multi-talented filmmaker, which not many in the industry are aware of. The episode will have both Abhishek and Shweta sharing their fondest memories with him as kids," the source added.

Excited much?

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 6 premiered last Sunday while in the next one, expect Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar to bring the house down.