Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar Will Host Ayushmann Khurrana And Vicky Kaushal For The First Time

It appears that Karan Johar has some very interesting and unusual guest line-up in store for us in this season's Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker, who has been continually updating fans with BTS photos from the sets of the talk show, revealed that actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will be making their Koffee debuts together this season. Karan shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself with "super fun boys" Ayushmann and Vicky. With the talented actors and super fun boys! Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal! Super episode of Koffee With Karan," Karan Johar captioned the photo. Vicky shared the same photo on his Instagram timeline and wrote: "Koffee. Karan. Khurrana. Kaushal." The Internet thinks that "this episode is going to be damn fun" and we can't agree more. It would be interesting to see Ayushmann and Vicky revealing secrets over a hot cuppa.

While Ayushmann has never collaborated with Karan Johar for any project in the past, Vicky Kaushal has worked with the filmmaker in Lust Stories and is also part of his next directorial project Takht.

Meanwhile, in a BTS photo shared by Karan earlier in the day, he revealed that rapper Badshah and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will also be part of Koffee With Karan season 6. "Koffee with the rapstar and the rockstar! Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh," Karan Johar captioned the photo. The duo will be appearing on the talk show for the first time.

Koffee With Karan premiered on Sunday with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sharing the Koffee couch for the first time. Deepika opened up about Ranveer Singh and their relationship like never before. During the episode, Deepika also confirmed that she's been dating Ranveer Singh for six years. In the next episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Ranveer Singh will be seated on the couch with Akshay Kumar.