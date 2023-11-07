Shruti Haasan's Birthday Post For Dad And 'OG Rock Star' Kamal Haasan

Shruti with Kamal Haasan. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Kamal Haasan received a super cute birthday wish from daughter Shruti Haasan on his 69th birthday. The video has glimpses from their time together. In one of the clips, Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan can be seen dancing together. Shruti also added some relatively recent clicks and some throwback pictures from her childhood. Shruti wrote in her note, "My dearest Appa Kamal Haasan Happy, Happy birthday. You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world. You are the best singing, dancing poetry writing and joking and laughing like crazy friend and father any girl could ask for."

Shruti Haasan added in her post, "You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you Sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us. Love you so much pa, you really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well."

Shruti Haasan shared this video for her dad:

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Best Seller and the film Waltair Veerayya. Her upcoming project includes NBK107. She will be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in a film titled Salaar.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.