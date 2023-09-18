Viral: Shruti Haasan Was Followed By Fan At Airport - "I Don't Know Who You Are Sir"

Shruti Haasan pictured at Mumbai airport.

Done with SIIMA Awards 2023, actress Shruti Haasan flew into Mumbai from Dubai on Monday morning. As the Salaar actress made her way to the airport's exit, she was followed by a male fan. The episode left the actress visibly upset and flustered as she questioned the paparazzi stationed at the venue, "Who is he." However, the male fan did not stop at that. He further attempted to hound Shruti once again as she was about to step inside her car. An agitated Shruti Haasan simply said, "I don't know who you are sir."

Shruti Haasan recently attended The South Indian International Movie Awards 2023. On the second day of the event held on Saturday, the actress was seen walking the red carpet in a stunning black saree. Her father and veteran actor Kamal Haasan was also present at the ceremony and took home the Best Popular Choice Actor (Male) Award for Vikram.

Here's how the father-daughter duo dressed up for the event:

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan completed the shooting for The Eye in December last year. The actress also wrote a lengthy note for her team on Instagram. Shruti said, “And, it's officially done !! The Eye is a film I am so proud to be a part of. I wrote a lengthy post tagging and thanking everyone and it was one big soppy mess…So delete !!! To say it simply is impossible but here goes - I found a film family in a new country and made memories I will cherish forever … for that I am genuinely so grateful … Thank you for making me a part of this beautiful film @daphneschmon@emilycarltoncarlton@melanie_dicks2 that's where this all began … three women came to me with a stunning idea and all these incredible people came together to make it happen … THANKYOU from all of my heart to this magical team of technical wizards, actors and creatives and I cannot wait for all of you to see The Eye.”

The actress also showed up for Cannes this year. Speaking to Etimes, Shruti Haasan opened up about her Cannes 2023 agenda and the event is different from her previous one. She said, “My previous experience at Cannes was completely different. This time around, I'm truly excited as I'll speak about my international film, The Eye, which is very close to my heart. Cannes is a melting pot of culture and incredible talent, and I'm proud to represent my country through an international film.”