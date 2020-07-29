Shruti Haasan On Plastic Surgery: 'Felt I Should Be Honest About My Journey'

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan, who has never shied away from speaking her mind, especially when it comes to topics like body shaming and beauty standards in the film industry, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, talked about what prompted her to get plastic surgery done. When the Luck actress was asked if there was a pressure to look a certain way, she said, "I think there is and there isn't. There was a time I listened to the pressure. As far as my nose surgery goes, it's a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn't like the way it felt. I didn't like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it." Shruti stated that she was constantly on the receiving end of condescending comments like "your face is very Western, it's very sharp, it's very masculine." She added, "I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about."

Shruti said that she "doesn't promote plastic surgery" and that it was an individual choice. She told Hindustan Times, "If there are any actresses telling you they haven't done it, they are blatantly lying because people's faces don't change that much. But it's just something that I wanted to talk about. I don't propagate it. What I'm trying to say is... It could be something from colouring your hair, like women who are Indian who feel they need to bleach their skin or dye their hair blonde or wear blue contact lenses...It's the same thing, right?" Shruti added, "You don't need to fit into anything, you do what you have to do. If a woman in her 40s feels she wants Botox because it makes her feel better, that's her choice and if she feels that this is not what she wants, that is her choice too. I felt I should be honest about my journey."

Shruti Haasan, who has frequently been trolled for her lip enhancement and nose job, shared an empowering post earlier this year, in which she "admitted" that she has undergone plastic surgery and talked about body images issues. "I'm happy to say this is my life, my face and yes, I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds," read an excerpt from her post.

Shruti Haasan has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. She has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. She was last seen in the short film Devi, which also starred Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.