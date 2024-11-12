Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor Makes Interesting Revelations About People With Big Foreheads. Can You Guess What It Is?

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Shraddha Kapoor Makes Interesting Revelations About People With Big Foreheads. Can You Guess What It Is?

Shraddha Kapoor is on top of her social media game. The actress loves to interact with her fans on Instagram. On Monday, Shraddha shared a mirror selfie on her Stories. It featured the actress dressed in a pink top and black pants with her hair tied in a slicked-back bun. While the Stree star looked stunning in a casual ensemble, it was her caption that caught our attention. “Bade maathe vale log bhagyashaali hote hai… or vinarm bhi. [People with big foreheads are lucky... and humble too]," wrote Shraddha. 

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor shared a hilarious Reels on her Instagram Stories in which a man claimed that Shraddha's hoardings on an Expressway pose a threat to youngsters. The video featured a man riding a two-wheeler on an expressway as he stopped by the side of the road to record a selfie video. He said, "Agar Expressway par aise advertisement honge toh yaar yuva thode khatre me hai. Aise ads nahi hone chahiye. Dangerous hai thoda (If there are advertisements like these on the Expressway, then the youth is in danger. Ads like these shouldn't be there. It's a little dangerous)."

Then, the man flipped the camera towards the object of his attention, which turned out to be a life-sized hoarding of a brand shoot featuring Shraddha Kapoor. The actress reposted this reel on her Instagram Stories with the sweaty face and face palm emojis. Read more about it here. 

Professionally, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2. The actress has also confirmed that the third instalment of the franchise is in the works. She said, “When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I know it's going to be something amazing. I can't wait to hear what it's about.”

