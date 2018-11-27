Shraddha Kapoor Is A Foodie. This Pic Is Proof

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Anyone who has been following Shraddha Kapoor on social media would know that the actress is a fitness enthusiast and that she frequently shares posts pertaining to healthy eating on social media but her recent Instagram post is an exception. Going by Shraddha's recent Instagram post, seems like the Stree actress does not mind occasional binge eating sessions. On Tuesday, Shraddha shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Saaho. In the photograph, Shraddha can be seen smiling at the camera and we think the reason behind the actress' smile can be attributed to the platter set in front of her. Shraddha captioned the post: "It's tough but we share." She accompanied the post with the hashtag Bhukkads." Shraddha's Instafam simply loved the picture and it received over 9 lakh likes within two hours.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Shraddha also shared a video from the sets of Saaho on her Instagram story. She captioned it "My bhukkad partners." The video was later shared by several fan clubs. Check it out:

A few months ago, Shraddha shared this video from the sets of Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor frequently shares different facets of her life on social media. After she recovered from dengue earlier this month, the actress shared an extensive note for her fans and well-wishers, in which she thanked them for their wishes. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have been showered with love, care and passion every moment of the way," read an excerpt from Shraddha's post on Twitter.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. She was also a part of the horror-comedy Stree, which performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Just like this year, Shraddha has back-to-back releases next year as well. She recently wrapped the shoot of Chhichhore, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. She also has Saina Nehwal's biopic in the pipeline. Shraddha will also make her debut in the Telugu film industry with Saaho, opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas.